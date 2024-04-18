‘Ragnarok: Monster World’ debuts as first Web2 gaming IP to launch on Ronin

Ronin, an EVM-based blockchain, has announced its partnership with “Ragnarok: Monster World”, an immersive strategy game that combines tower defense and monster collecting elements, bringing the beloved Ragnarok Online universe to blockchain gaming.

Ragnarok, a billion-dollar transmedia IP developed by South Korean game publisher Gravity, has amassed 167 million downloads across 122 territories.

As the first Web2 gaming IP to launch on Ronin, the strategic partnership sets a new precedent for the network and its game publishing business, following the success of Pixels’ migration to Ronin.

Ragnarok’s journey began as a widely read Manwha comic book series, and its sequel online game has since become one of the most popular MMORPGs in the world.

Ragnarok Online was one of the early virtual worlds of the social Internet era, enabling players to connect beyond geographies and cultures through the game. The IP’s success has also extended to other media, including an animated series and mobile games, further expanding its reach and influence.

Scheduled to launch on Ronin in Q3 2024, Ragnarok: Monster World is developed by ZERO X AND (0x&), a Web3 development company and game studio with a mission to become an essential block for NFT gaming, the studio has since joined Google Cloud’s Startup Program.

Its core team members previously worked on Web2 titles such as Blade for Kakao, Shot Online, Cross Fire and various LINE games. Ragnarok: Monster World, ZERO X AND’s inaugural title, is designed to appeal to both Web2 and Web3 gamers.

In the game, players tame and collect monsters called Ragmons, train them, and engage in battles to level up and earn rewards through PvP features. Future updates will introduce PvE and GvG features, in addition to benefits that will be unlocked through participation of campaigns.

“Ragnarok holds a special place in the hearts of our core audience in South East Asia, including many of our own team members who grew up as avid fans. We are committed to bringing IP that will transcend gaming culture through our bleeding edge technology and can’t wait to see the Ronin Effect on Monster World,” commented Sky Mavis CEO and co-founder CEO Trung Nguyen.

Since its launch in 2021, Ronin has grown to serve approximately 17.6 million total wallet address, and it continues to lay the foundation for scalability with its upcoming zkEVM launch.

Together with Sky Mavis, the network focuses on driving the success of games, providing tailored distribution to strategic partners through its Web3 Publishing Stack, and strong relationship with its active community of super fans.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with the team behind Axie Infinity, who has spearheaded a new paradigm for P2E and NFTs. I’ve been following the potential of Ronin for some time now and have thoroughly enjoyed playing Axie Infinity games. By leveraging the skills of our team members experienced in Web2 alongside Sky Mavis’ Web3 expertise, we aim to cultivate a stronger gaming and blockchain community,” commented Seokjun Kim, founder of ZERO X AND.