Converge completes free public WiFi deployment at NAIA terminals

Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has completed fiber-powering the country’s main gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), as it deployed free public WiFi at NAIA Terminal 1 and 2.

This forms part of the Free Pure Fiber Wi-Fi project of Converge that aims to deliver free connectivity to all the terminals of selected nine international and domestic airports in the country, in partnership with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and several airport operators.

“With the fiber connection now established in Terminal 1 and 2, Converge has completed the fiber-powering of NAIA and will be available for use of the four terminals whose combined traffic was estimated at 45 million passengers in 2023. We’re privileged to give reliable and seamless connectivity to the country’s busiest transit hub. There will be several more in the offing for our free public WiFi program for the rest of the year,” stated Converge CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy.

Same with Terminals 3 and 4, travelers in T1 and T2 can enjoy fiber-fast Internet for two hours upon logging on to the Converge network under SSIDs ConvergeFreeWifi_NAIAT1_5G or ConvergeFreeWifi_NAIAT1_2.4G for Terminal 1 and SSIDs ConvergeFreeWifi_NAIAT2_5G or ConvergeFreeWifi_NAIAT2_2.4G for Terminal 2.

As a bonus, Converge subscribers with a GoFiber account have an additional 6 hours of free Internet access for five devices if they input their GoFiber account number in the login page.

For its prepaid fiber Internet subscribers under the Surf2Sawa brand, they may also enjoy 6 more hours of free WiFi for two devices, once an account is registered.

Terminals 1 and 2, which covers a combined area of 148,000 square meters spanning gates, retail and shopping space, lounges, offices, and health and medical facilities, among other amenities. Converge has activated some 105 access points throughout the two terminals.

Converge also extended free connectivity to the newly opened OFW Lounge in NAIA Terminal 1 which is open 24/7 and is free of charge for all departing OFWs.

“We are glad to now have this service in Terminals 1 and 2, we now have free WiFi in all terminals in Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Connectivity is really important for passengers, now that it’s considered a necessity,” said Department of Transportation (DOTr) secretary Jaime Bautista, during the ceremony.

“We wish to thank Converge for this project. This latest development will definitely enhance the continuing service that the Manila International Airport Authority is providing to our travelers. We certainly look forward to more collaboration with Converge ICT in the near future,” said Manila International Airport Authority general manager Eric Ines.

“Welcome to the new era of Philippine travel, the era of free WiFi for everyone. Thanks to Converge we are now able to welcome travelers with free WiFi at all terminals,” said Pasay City mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano in her remarks.

In the coming months, other domestic and international gateways will also be covered by the free connectivity, including Francisco Bangoy International Airport, Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Bacolod-Silay Airport, Iloilo International Airport, Laoag International Airport; Pagadian Airport; Tacloban Airport; and Zamboanga International Airport.