OnePlus 12R smartphone launches in PH at P43,990

Smartphone brand OnePlus has announced the arrival of the OnePlus 12R in the Philippines, which offers users a seamless combination of speed and performance as well a flagship experience.

The OnePlus 12R features a cutting-edge screen – a fourth generation LTPO 120Hz ProXDR display that is definitely an upgrade on the phone screen’s brightness and color levels compared to its predecessor.

It also has an improved responsiveness and an intelligent dynamic refresh rate system which allows the OnePlus 12R to switch anywhere between 1Hz and 120Hz refresh rates quicker and smarter than ever, saving battery life and giving users a smoother overall experience.

It is equipped with the largest battery in OnePlus history — a massive 5,500mAh designed to deliver extended usage without compromising the size or weight of the device. This is paired with the lightning-fast 100W SUPERVOOC charging, allowing the OnePlus 12R to go from 1% to 100% in just 26 minutes.

At the core of the OnePlus 12R is the OxygenOS that carries the Trinity Engine, a revolutionary platform created by OnePlus designed to optimize every aspect of the phone’s performance.

The Trinity Engine includes advancements like RAM-Vita, which comes with AI RAM acceleration that lets your phone choose, release, and reallocate RAM quicker so apps can open faster; CPU-Vita which works with the Snapdragon CPU to ensure it constantly strikes a balance between high performance and high system stress, reducing power when it can during high intensity tasks like gaming, shooting, and editing video; and ROM-Vita which uses industry leading technology and algorithms to reduce fragmentation and always keep your phone running smoothly by constantly deleting unneeded data like cache and temporary and duplicate files.

Flagship-worthy camera

The OnePlus 12R is equipped with the Sony IMX890, a 50-megapixel flagship sensor renowned for its consistency and image quality. Enhanced with advanced software optimizations, this sensor ensures every shot you take is bursting with vibrancy and clarity. It also has Optical Image Stabilization and lightning-fast processing speeds, which won’t dampen the brilliance of photos even in low-light environments.

Meanwhile, the front camera of OnePlus 12R is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera that takes vibrancy shots ideal for video calls and super selfies.

The OnePlus 12R is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which gives it up to 35% better CPU and GPU performance compared to the OnePlus 11.

It also has storage configurations offering up to 16GB RAM and 256GB which lets users run and keep more than 40 apps, photos, videos, and more in the device.

Despite the powerful software of the OnePlus 12R, it continues to remain cool under pressure thanks to its Cryo-Velocity cooling system which ensures smooth and continuous functionality that doesn’t compromise the temperature of the device and its battery life.

The OnePlus 12R is also equipped with an improved screen that’s brighter, has more color levels, and is more responsive for an immersive viewing experience. It boasts Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance, which allows it to withstand the rigors of daily use or even during a heavy rain.

The OnePlus 12R is now available for P43,990 and comes in two colorways — Cool Blue and Iron Grey.

Pre-order are accepted until April 26 from all authorized OnePlus and OPPO stores nationwide or via Shopee and Lazada where 0% interest installment via Shoppee’s SPay Later and Lazada’s LazPayLater can be availed.

Interested buyers may also purchase the OnePlus 12R exclusively via Shopee from April 18 to 24 and get a P1,000 off OnePlus voucher, P200 Good Review Cashback, and S39 Bluetooth speakers freebie.