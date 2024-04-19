OPPO debuts Pad Neo tablet in PH at P15,999

After the launch of the new OPPO Reno11 Series 5G, OPPO has introduced the Pad Neo, a new feature-packed tablet designed to enhance user experiences for work and play.

Featuring a large eye-friendly screen, the OPPO Pad Neo offers a 7:5 aspect ratio, providing nearly 7% additional screen area compared to conventional mid-range tablets with a 5:3 ratio.

With an 11.4-inch eye-care display, hardware-level low blue light technology, and a Smart Color Temperature Adjustment mode, it ensures an immersive visual experience while being gentle on the eyes.

It’s great to partner with the Reno11 Series 5G devices, which already boast dynamic 120 Hz refresh rate displays, with bright colors, and generous screen-to-body ratios, for those times when a bigger screen makes all the difference.

Equipped with a long-lasting 8,000 mAh battery, the OPPO Pad Neo allows for non-stop, all-day usage, whether watching online modules, editing vlogs, or streaming videos. It’s 33W SUPERVOOC fast-charging feature enables a 10% charge in just 10 minutes.

Similarly, the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G boasts a large 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging, ensuring quick power-ups to keep users connected throughout the day.

With seamless cross-device connectivity, the OPPO Pad Neo facilitates sharing of content and tasks between compatible devices, such as the OPPO Reno11 5G, Reno11 Pro 5G, and Reno11 F 5G. Powered by ColorOS 14, it offers features like File Dock, Smart Touch, and Smart Image Matting, enhancing user experience.

Additionally, its Trinity Engine and MediaTek Helio G99 processor, paired with dual 8MP cameras, deliver smooth performance and versatile functionality for all-day usage.

The OPPO Pad Neo is priced at P15,999 and is available in Space Gray colorway.