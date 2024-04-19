OPPO holds summer fam photo contest

Smartphone brand OPPO is inviting everyone to make their adventures this season even more memorable by joining the Summer Delight promo. Get a chance to win cool prizes by sharing the best moments of your summertime getaways.

Until May 9, followers of OPPO’s official Service Center Facebook page OPPO Care-PH, are invited to send their most extraordinary family vacation photo, embellished with a Summer Delight frame and OPPO Watermark.

Participants can download the frame and send their entries through this link. Two lucky winners will each receive a P1,000 worth of SM Gift Pass and an Ollie figurine.

The Summer Delight Promo is OPPO’s way of encouraging its loyal customers to make the most out of their summer trips and take standout photos using their OPPO smartphones, rounding out its already comprehensive slew of aftersales services

Deadline to submit entries is until May 9, 11:59 PM. Winners will be announced on May 13 via the OPPO Care-PH Facebook page and will be notified via SMS for instructions to claim their prize at their nearest OPPO Service Centers for their convenience.