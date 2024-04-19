realme 12 5G set to hit PH shores in time for summer

Summer is one of the most exciting seasons because it’s the perfect time to visit some of the Philippines’ tourist destinations.

There’s something for everybody: beaches in Boracay and Siargao, dive sites in Coron, surf spots in La Union, hiking trails in Mount Batulao, and many more.

Wherever the destination is this summer, there is a need for the perfect companion for adventures under the sun. Look no further than the realme 12 5G, a versatile smartphone that can elevate the vibes and make this summer one for the books.

Here are some reasons why the realme 12 5G is the ultimate summer must-have:

Turn up the heat or cool down with playful colors

Summer is about embracing the vibrant energy of the season, where every hue seems to burst with life under the sun. Step into the season with colorful clothes and eye-catching prints that reflect the essence of summer.

Whether it’s strolling along sandy beaches, exploring bustling city streets, or enjoying a leisurely picnic in the park, let the style speak volumes with the colors of the realme 12 5G. These playful colors in Woodland Green and Twilight Purple evoke refreshing tones that mirror nature after a glorious sunset.

Conquer outdoor activities without the fear of dust and water exposure

For those who thrive on the adrenaline rush of summer adventures, the season presents an opportunity to dive into high-powered activities that get the heart racing.

Whether it’s conquering rugged trails on a thrilling hike, carving through the waves on a surfboard, or going deep into the mysteries of hidden caves, the realme 12 5G is the ideal companion. Engineered with IP54 Dust and Water Resistance, this smartphone ensures protection for users going on summer adventures.

From dusty trails to unexpected water splashes, rest assured that the realme 12 5G is built to withstand any particles, allowing focus on capturing every exhilarating moment without compromise.

Stream and be entertained even under the bright sunlight

Even while the summer sun beats down, entertainment shouldn’t be compromised. The realme 12 5G ensures that users can enjoy uninterrupted streaming and immersive entertainment experiences, no matter how intense the sunlight.

Featuring an expansive 6.7-inch Sunlight Display, this smartphone offers clarity and visibility with up to 950 Nits of brightness, even under the glare of a bright afternoon.

On top of that, the realme 12 5G takes viewing experiences to the next level with its impressive 120Hz refresh rate, guaranteeing super-smooth scrolling and seamless streaming of any content.

Plus, with the innovative 6-level Dynamic Refresh Rate technology, the realme 12 5G adapts to usage patterns, automatically adjusting the refresh rate to optimize performance and preserve battery life.

Don’t miss the chance to see the unveiling of the latest addition to the realme 12 Series 5G lineup. Tune in to the exclusive online launch event streaming live on realme’s official Facebook and TikTok on April 25, 2024, at 6 PM, and be among the first to discover the features and innovations that will redefine summer tech.