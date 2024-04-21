FIRST IMPRESSIONS | realme 12 5G smartphone

There’s a reason why realme is the second-biggest, if not the top-selling, smartphone brand in the Philippines. Somehow, it has been able to hit that sweet spot between innovativeness and affordability.

With the new realme 12 5G, it is again carrying on with this strategy. And while its price has not been revealed yet, we know that it will not veer away from the price point we’ve come to expect from realme.

Out of the box, you can see right away that it has improved signicantly from its previous iteration. It’s 6.7-inch 120Hz Sunlight Display is a worthy upgrade that needs an extensive exammination in our full review.

We got a review unit with the “woodland green” colorway and we can tell you that it doesn’t look cheap at all. In fact, it looks sleek from all sides.

As with most smartphone these days, the star of the realme 12 5G is its 108MP 3x Zoom Portrait Camera that comes in a 7.69mm trendy watch design.

For now, we’ll temporarily leave you with photos of this beautiful piece of engineering as we set out to test its features and capabilities.

Watch the launch of realme 12 5G via livestream on April 25 at 6PM.