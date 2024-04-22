BIR district offices get free fiber connection for 2023 tax filing season

Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions has extended free fiber connectivity to more than 70 Revenue District Offices (RDO) nationwide of the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to support the electronic filing of the Annual Income Tax Return (AITR) and payment of taxes due this tax filing season.

“We at the Converge are happy to partner with the BIR and provide connectivity services to our taxpayers during this busy time of the year,” Converge co-founder and CEO Dennis Anthony Uy said. “This is part of our commitment to serve the digital needs of our countrymen wherever they may be.”

BIR commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. and Department of Finance secretary Ralph Recto earlier urged the taxpayers to file their AITR on or before April 15, 2024 through the use of various BIR eServices and payment channels.

According to Converge EVP and chief commercial officer Benjamin Azada, taxpayers can enjoy access to free fiber Internet until April 30, 2024 for their BIR online filing and payment transactions and other frontline services in the Revenue District Offices across the country.

“As a fiber broadband company, Converge recognizes its role in nation-building by supporting the delivery of quality public services. We are always ready to support the government in facilitating their processes, such as the filing and payment of income taxes which fund critical government projects in healthcare and education,” said Azada.

“We hope our taxpayers will have a seamless and hassle-free experience in our RDOs by staying connected through our provided free fiber Internet,” he added.

Lumagui likewise appeals to other major telecommunication companies to extend available network connectivity thru provision of free WiFi to the public, especially to taxpayers complying with their tax obligations using various online channels.

“Through this partnership with Converge, we aim to make the experience of our taxpayers as stress-free and efficient as possible this AITR filing and payment season through the use of free internet connection available to them within our district offices nationwide,” Lumagui said.