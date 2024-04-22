Radenta brings fun in learning with Fable robotics

Radenta, one of the country’s leading solutions integrators, is showing teachers and students the most advanced and creative ways to teach and learn programming and robotics.

Radenta introduced the Fable Explore 2.5 Educational Modular Robot at the recent National Annual Convergence of the Federation of Association of Private Schools Administrators (FAPSA) held at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel.

Fable is a modular robotics kit for the classroom that makes it easy and fun for students to build and program their robots. Kids can quickly prototype, test, and improve their creations while learning real-world problem solving.

Students can create a robot in seconds and start programming in minutes. They can encode Fable depending on their experience – from simple block programming to coding in the advanced Python language.

Several types of robots can be assembled in seconds by snapping various Fable modules together.

The kit has a Fable Hub that provides wireless communications between the PC, tablet, or smartphone and one or several modules. It is a required component for executing programs.

To use with a PC, the Hub must be connected to it via a USB cable. A driver must be installed for the Hub to work on Windows 7, Windows 8 or higher operating systems. The hub must always be plugged to a USB port on PC or Smart Screen. The tablet or smartphone can then connect via Bluetooth.

Radenta introduced the Fable Explore 2.5 Educational Modular Robot to the delegates of the recent National Annual Convergence of the Federation of Association of Private Schools Administrators (FAPSA)

The Fable Explore 2.5 kit includes a Fable Hub, joint module, Fable stand, 4xy module, flex phone holder, cables, throwing arm, ping-pong ball, ball stand, 2 accessory adapters, Fable Fork, and Maze plus 2 steel balls. Additional modules are available for more advanced learning and configurations.

Full charging is approximately 3 hours that translates to 4 to 5 hours of continuous use.

Fable Blocky is the official programming app for the Fable System. It comes free with the unit. Upgrades are automatic with no additional fee. It is compatible with any iOS or Windows operating system and can be used with either an iPhone or android mobile phone.

Fable Educational Modular Robot is recommended for elementary and high school levels. A 2–3-hour session twice a week is sufficient to maximize learning.

In a classroom setting, it is advisable to have one unit for every 10 students. To preserve the integrity of the unit, it is best to use it on a low, flat surface.

Shape Robotics, the maker of Fable has headquarters in Denmark. It provides excellent classroom technology for STEAM Education — an approach to teaching and learning that combines science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics to guide student inquiry, discussion, and problem solving. To date, more than 12,000 schools and institutions use Fable worldwide.

Several types of robots can be assembled in seconds by snapping various Fable modules together

The company also offers teaching materials developed by teachers for teachers. Their TeacherZone platform has ready-made materials for teachers’ use in classrooms.

Be in step with the latest productivity tools for educational technology. Call Radenta at 0998-9816302, email info@radenta.com or log on to www.radenta.com.