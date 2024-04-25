REVIEW | Three things we like about the realme 12 5G

First, let’s do the customary tech specs: The realme 12 5G is a mid-range phone powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G (6nm) processor, with a 6GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and run by an Android 14 operating system.

Storage is a robust 128GB, while the display is a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD (2400 x 1080). It packs a 5000mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC charging, while the camera has multiple lenses including a 108MP main, a 2MP for portrait, and 8MP at the front.

As the title suggests, we will discuss the three things we like about this phone, such as the design, the camera, and the price point.

The design

The realme 12 5G ditches curves for distinction and it throws away smooth edges in favor of a bold, squared-off design that exudes a premium feel. Not that there’s something wrong with curves, but for this specific phone, the squared-off design works well.

The realme 12 5G draws design inspiration from the world of high-end watches, and rightfully so, because Ollivier Savéo is said to have collaborated with the company in the design direction of realme smartphones.

Savéo is a well-known designer of Swiss watches and this is reflected in a few key design choices of the realme 12 5G, particularly the watch-like sunburst dial.

The rear panel of the phone features a textured surface that resembles the intricate dial of a watch, while the gleaming center line running down the back of the phone evokes the look of a watch crown or a thin profile watch case.

For many, this design approach creates a sense of sophistication and premium quality, setting the realme 12 5G apart from other mid-range smartphones.

Camera

While the camera system might not be the absolute best, it’s still capable of capturing decent photos and videos for everyday use. The realme 12 5G might not be a camera champion, but it packs some noteworthy features that can still deliver impressive results.

The main sensor boasts a high megapixel count (like 48MP or 108MP), allowing you to capture sharp photos with plenty of detail, even when zoomed in. Sure, there are a lot of smartphones with even higher megapixel count, but the camera on the realme 12 5G can still work at low-light with decent output.

Its multiple lenses means versatility. The phone has a multi-lens camera system (like ultrawide or macro), allowing for different types of shots, like expansive landscapes or close-up details.

The camera system also has AI-powered features like scene recognition or portrait mode. As such, it can automatically adjust settings for optimal results or create artistic effects with depth-of-field (or that sought after bokeh effect).

And speaking of portraiture, realme is aggressively positioning the realme 12 5G as one of the best go-to phones when it comes to shooting portraits.

The price point

Priced at P14,999, the realme 12 5G strikes a compelling balance between features and affordability.

For many consumers (in the Philippines at least), the sub-P15,000 pricepoint for smartphones with premium features seems to be a sweet spot.

Let’s break this down: At that price range, you’re getting a powerful processor that can handle everyday tasks and even some “light gaming” with relative ease.

The display offers a smooth and immersive experience, perfect for watching videos or browsing the Web. Battery life is another strong point, ensuring you can stay connected all day without scrambling for a charger.

Bottomline

Overall, we see the realme 12 5G as a strong contender in the mid-range market, offering a well-rounded package at a competitive price.

