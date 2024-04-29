Asus PH rolls out new Zenbook S 13 OLED with P87,995 price tag

Asus Philippines has announced the availability of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304MA) refresh model, a new laptop that blends advanced technology with a beautiful design aimed at professionals and students.

Featuring the new Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and Intel AI Boost NPU, it makes AI-computing more accessible with its dedicated Microsoft Copilot key.

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor, the Zenbook S 13 OLED has 13.3-inch 3K OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Equipped with LPDDR5X 16GB RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, the laptop has ample storage space for all files and applications.

With the intuitive Microsoft Copilot key, users can streamline their workflow in their tasks. Intel Graphics and Intel AI Boost NPU further enhance AI app performance and efficiency.

The latest Zenbook S 13 OLED is now priced at P87,995.00 and includes a pre-installed Windows 11 Home and Office Home & Student 2021 lifetime license.