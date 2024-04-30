Oppo waiving labor fees for repairs on May 1

Oppo is waiving all labor fees on May 1, 2024 for every phone repair initiated and completed at all Oppo Service Centers. All walk-in customers with out-of-warranty repairs are covered in this one-day only offer. Spare parts remain at regular price.

Oppo’s official Service Centers provide professional services including repairs, software updates, consultations, device inspection and much more.

Head to any of the 27 Oppo Service Centers across the Philippines and allow their technicians to address your repair requirements.

For more details, check the official Oppo website or check out Oppo Philippines’ official social media pages on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok. To get the best care for your Oppo devices, visit your nearest Oppo Service Center or get in touch via Oppo Support or Oppo Care-PH’s Facebook page.