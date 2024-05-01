realme 12 5G drops this ‘5.5’ sale on Shopee and Lazada

The realme 12 5G will be available on realme’s Shopee Official Store and Lazada Flagship Store beginning May 5. The device retails for P14,999, but buyers can take advantage of exclusive discounts, vouchers, and freebies when they check out during the first selling period on the said platforms until May 10.

Shopee users can utilize their mega discount vouchers, as well as get a freebie set consisting of a TechLife Power Bank 2 20000mAh worth P999 and a TechLife Hair Dryer worth P2,399 when they purchase the realme 12 5G.

On Lazada, the Squad can redeem discount vouchers only once, but they will also receive a realme Buds T100 worth P1,299 and a TechLife Hair Dryer as freebies. More excitingly, a flash sale is happening on May 5 wherein the realme 12 5G will go on sale for only P555.

The realme 12 5G comes in a single storage variant of 8GB+256GB, available in two new trendy colors: Twilight Purple and Woodland Green. Its well-rounded features include a 108MP 3x Zoom Portrait Camera, a 6.7” 120Hz Sunlight Display, and a 7.69mm Trendy Watch Design.

Aside from the realme 12 5G, buyers can also catch discounts on other realme devices in time for the double-digit sale next week.

From May 5-9, crowd favorite realme devices will be up for grabs at P1,000 off on realme’s Lazada Flagship Store – including the realme 12 Pro+ 5G and realme 12+ 5G, the realme C67 which was released last February, the realme 11 and realme 10.

At the same time, select realme devices, such as the realme C53 (6GB+128GB) and the realme C55 (8GB+256GB), will be available for as low as P555 during the Lazada 5.5 flash sale promo.

On the other hand, discounts of up to P4,500 or up to 69% off are available at realme’s Shopee Official Store from May 5-7. Plus, more Mega Discount Vouchers and Free Shipping Discounts can be redeemed, along with the option to pay with ShopeePay Later.