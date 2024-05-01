Tech projects of high school team from PH reap awards in Thailand

Four tech-related projects fielded by a high school delegation from St. Paul University Philippines (SPUP) in Tuguegarao City triumphed at the prestigious International Creativity and Innovation Awards (ICIA) competition held in King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi in Bangkok, Thailand from April 26 to 28, 2024.

With a delegation comprising 16 students (eight junior high school and eight senior high school), SPUP showed its mettle on the global stage with competition attracting 105 projects from Malaysia, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Cambodia, India, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The team was led by Learni C. Javier, Edwardo L. Magallanes, and Dr. Janette T. Fermin as coaches.

Clinching the coveted Titanium Award (the highest award) in the competition was SPUP’s project titled “TACTILE: A Floor Tile that Generates Electricity from Applied Pressure Project.”

The proponents of the project were Aaron Paulo B. Bautista, Gabrien Khyle L. Chua, and Jahnrodz Juillet T. Fermin.

TACTILE was also given the Grand Award, which qualifies them to join the STICK program in Malaysia in July 2024. Additionally, TACTILE was also accorded two more special awards: The Expeditious Award and The Pearson PTE Award.

The TACTILE team receiving their award (Photo from SPUP)

On the other hand, “PAULA: Paperless Automatic Laboratory Assistant” project received The Gold Award for Innovation Challenge Category.

The project was developed by Joseff Kyle I. Balubal, Donn Civon T. Pico, Edward Miguel P. Antonio III, Terence Vins M. Tejada, and Kanoa Leon T. Garcia.

Meanwhile, “GLUCOBOT: An Advanced Glucometer for Enhanced Diabetes Management” project got The Gold Award for the Innovation Award Category.

It was designed by Katherine Roelle D. Latupan, Matthew R. Quebral, Kian Clarence R. Bunagan, Kyla N. Tumbali, and Phoebe Ianne C. Bansig.

On the other hand, the “METABOTIC: An Arduino-based Automated Metabolic Cage” prototype was awarded Silver Medal under the Innovation Award Category.

It was prepared by Rizalinn Gabrielle P. Caronan, Man Aldrich M. Guillermo, and Arvin Neil L. Seredon Jr. — Report from SPUP website.