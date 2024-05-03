MacBook Air M3 arrives in PH via Power Mac Center, The Loop

The latest MacBook device, which is powered by the M3 chip, has dropped in select Power Mac Center (PMC) and The Loop stores nationwide.

A three-day weekend celebration is happening now May 5 at the Apple Premium Partner store in Greenbelt 3. Customers buying any of the participating MacBook Air M3 models will get exclusive discounts on accessories and take home premium freebies from partner brands.

“We’re dedicating this entire weekend to introduce the MacBook Air M3 at Greenbelt 3, with in-store demos and exclusive offers on premium accessories that will complete the arsenal. There are plans to extend the tech training sessions throughout the year, so stay tuned to all our social media accounts and other announcements,” said Joey Alvarez, PMC director for marketing and product management.

A lightweight and versatile device for students, professionals, and business owners, the MacBook Air with the M3 chip has a brilliant display and up to 18 hours of battery life.

Users can choose between the 13-inch and 15-inch displays, in varying capacities and four colors: Space Gray, Silver, Starlight, and Midnight. Full specifications are available on the PMC website.

Price of the new MacBook Air M3 starts at P76,990 or P3,207.92 in 24-month installments.

From May 3-5, 2024, customers getting the MacBook Air M3 can enjoy up to 40% discount on select premium accessories and free Microsoft 365 Personal Electronic Software Delivery.

As an exclusive treat to Apple fans joining the launch weekend at Greenbelt 3, customers will get a free Tucano backpack and a free Tucano laptop stand.

From May 6-12, 2024, customers who purchase participating 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air M3 models in Power Mac Center and The Loop stores can get a chance to win in the raffle. Prizes up for grabs include: