ARTA inks deal with DOST-backed startup Twala to boost digitalization efforts

Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) has announced a strategic partnership with Twala, a digital signature and digital identity startup supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) through the DOST Startup Grant Fund, to enhance ARTA’s digitalization strategy.

The partnership aims to streamline processes and improve the ease of doing business in the country.

A memorandum of understanding was entered into by and between ARTA, represented by director general Ernesto V. Perez, and Twala, represented CEO and co-founder Jeffrey V. Reyes.

The signing ceremony was held on April 25, 2024, at the ARTA Central Office in Quezon City.

“This collaboration with Twala is a significant step towards our goal of enhancing the ease of doing business in the country. We look forward to leveraging Twala’s technology to drive digital transformation and improve efficiency within our organization which would ultimately translate to providing better and efficient service to our fellow Filipinos, the very mandate of ARTA,” Perez said.

Reyes, for his part, said: “By leveraging our expertise in digital signatures and digital identity, we aim to help ARTA streamline processes and eliminate bureaucratic red tape, ultimately making it easier for businesses to operate in the Philippines.”

In addition to the partnership with ARTA, Twala has also collaborated with the Supreme Court to provide inputs in their ongoing work to draft rules to allow electronic notarization in the country.

Twala has also partnered with the Senate to help them digitize their internal processes.