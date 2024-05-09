Blacklist International, Greenwich reunite to offer new surprises for fans

Following the successful launch of Greenwich’s newest campaign, “Sarap to Feel G”, the pizza chain announced the homecoming of Blacklist International.

The renewed partnership ushers in several surprises for fans, including the launch of the first-ever Greenwich Gaming Convention and the return of the famous Blacklist Overload Bundle and Winner Wings to the Greenwich menu.

The celebration begins with the launch of the Greenwich Gaming Convention headlined by Blacklist International. Happening on July 31, the event offers fans an opportunity to meet the premier esports team and play Mobile Legends with them. The lucky players will be selected via electronic draw then divided into teams, each one led by a Blacklist International squad member.

Interested showmatch players and event spectators must secure a minimum single-receipt purchase of P300 and sign up via the link or QR code provided in Greenwich stores and official online channels for a chance to join.

Blacklist International’s return to the Greenwich family also signals the return of another crowd favorite, the Blacklist Overload Bundle which consists of the namesake’s all-time Greenwich favorites: one 9” Hawaiian Overload Pizza and two Lasagna Supreme Chicken Combo with drinks all for only P599.

Every purchase also comes with one free, limited edition Blacklist International photo card. Customers can order the bundle from May 13 until July 31, 2024.

“We saw how much our customers loved the Blacklist Overload Bundle when we first introduced it last year. Due to insistent public demand, we decided to bring it back for a limited time, not only to celebrate friendships formed over Mobile Legends but also friendships of all kinds. And with the launch of the first-ever Greenwich Gaming Convention, we’re excited to be able to provide a venue where fans can meet and even play with Blacklist team members,” said Ali De Torres, Greenwich’s head of marketing.

“This renewed partnership is extra meaningful to us as we launch the Greenwich Gaming Convention. This will give fans of the Blacklist team members a chance to make their dreams of playing with the members come true,” added Tryke Gutierrez, Blacklist International CEO and co-owner.

Greenwich continues the winning streak with the reintroduction of Winner Wings, also featuring Blacklist International. Winner Wings come in three flavors: Garlic Parmesan, Barbecue, and Spicy Korean. Customers can enjoy two pieces of Winner Wings plus rice for P99 or a Value Meal set of two pieces with rice and drink for P129 only.

Extra hungry or just looking to share a feel-good meal with family and friends? Go for the Winner Wings Ala Carte in four pieces for P189 and six pieces for P269.

Order Greenwich’s all-time crunchiest, juiciest, and super flavorful Winner Wings starting May 3 in Luzon and June 5 in Visayas and Mindanao.