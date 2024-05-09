Schneider Electric spends P86.5M to expand, digitalize Cavite facility

French-owned energy management firm Schneider Electric has officially inaugurated its Cavite Smart Distribution Center, which it upgraded and expanded to the tune of P86.5 million (1.4 million euros).

Spanning across an area of 19,600 sqm in the Special Economic Zone of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), the distribution center manages the export and distribution of Schneider Electric’s Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) 3 Phase equipment.

These products are crucial for ensuring consistent power delivery to power critical end-markets including data centers where continuity of operations, and preventing data loss and hardware damage can occur during power outages.

The Cavite Smart Distribution Center enhances Schneider Electric’s distribution network across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and South America markets.

“We are committed and passionate about our customers, which is why we have made this investment in our Cavite distribution center,” said Ireen Catane, country president of Schneider Electric Philippines.

“It’s a new case that demonstrates how Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies provide the way to make significant progress on sustainability and operational efficiency. Connected to our Smart Factory and Smart Distribution Network, this new facility marks an important milestone in serving our customers across Asia and the world.”

The distribution center leverages a variety of Schneider Electric EcoStruxure solutions to drive sustainability and efficiency across the facility:

Power Metering Expert monitors and optimizes energy use throughout the building, expected to reduce carbon emissions and has recorded 14% increase in production growth and 13% in energy savings.

Digital dashboards display operational performance in real time.

Up to 80% of finished goods are transported inbound and outbound by a fleet of EV trucks.

Norman Roland Ocana III, Schneider Electric Philippines head of government affairs, underscored the crucial role of heeding the call of the Philippine Government to help in the country’s development towards sustainable economic growth: “A digital supply chain is a human-centric one. As we invest in smart operations, we also invest in our people and developing their digital skills to ensure they have competencies they need in this new landscape.”