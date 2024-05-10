Converge, Korean tech firm to jointly explore PH cloud market

Fiber broadband and technology provider Converge ICT Solutions has inked a strategic partnership with South Korea’s Naver Cloud to jointly explore opportunities aimed at serving the expanding cloud market in the Philippines.

Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy and Naver Cloud CEO Yuwon Kim were in attendance during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Converge headquarters in Pasig City on Thursday, May 9.

Through the cooperative venture, both companies will collaborate to discuss and establish potential partnerships, leveraging Naver Cloud’s expertise to deliver innovative cloud solutions for the specific needs of Filipino customers.

The company also plans to promote all-round cooperation for the digital transformation projects in the Philippines by utilizing Naver Cloud’s innovative technology capabilities related to smart cities and business capabilities such as Large Language Model (LLM), Sovereign Cloud, WORKS (B2B communication tool), and Whale (browser-based Web service integration platform).

“Our continuous leap to digital calls for advanced solutions that would support a technology-enabled lifestyle in a robust digital environment. We look forward to working with Naver Cloud to discover ways how we can empower more customers through cutting-edge cloud technologies,” Uy said.

From South Korea, Naver Cloud executives personally visited the country to mark the partnership with Converge. Aside from CEO Kim, also present during the signing were Naver Cloud chief technology officer Yong-Jae Kwak.

“The Philippines is a high potential market for cloud and digital transformation business growth, and with the signing of the MOU, we expect to contribute to the digital transformation of the Philippines,” said Kim.

“We will collaborate with Converge based on our capability in smart city technologies and localized sovereign AI, sovereign cloud implementation to secure data sovereignty,” he added.

Naver Cloud is a part of Naver’s affiliates, which is the largest Internet provider in Korea and one of the world’s top tech companies.

Since launching its cloud platform business in 2017 with 22 products, Naver Cloud has expanded its product portfolio over 200 individual products, including those in IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, hybrid cloud, and provides the same level as global hyperscale cloud service provider.

The company has launched HyperCLOVA in 2021, the third LLM to be launched in the world, heralding a new era of AI-driven capabilities. Through investment in research and development, Naver Cloud were able to announce highly advanced powerful in-house backbone model HyperCLOVA X last year.