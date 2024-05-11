DMW inks digital transformation deal with Dubai-based tech firm

United Arab Emirates-headquartered DataFlow Group has announced a strategic partnership with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to undertake digital transformation initiative at the agency.

The ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) took place on Thursday, May 9, at the DMW Central Office.

Present at the event DMW secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, undersecretary Bernard P. Olalia, undersecretary Patricia Yvonne M. Caunan, assistant secretary Jerome Alcantara, DataFlow Group CEO Sunil Kumar, DataFlow Group head of business Sunil Mudgal, and DataFlow Philippines country head Michelle Ibarra, and other key officials.

The project is aimed at enhancing services for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) through technological solutions.

The MOA outlines several key areas of collaboration between the DMW and DataFlow Group. It encompasses the following:

Technical Studies and Joint Initiatives: Conducting in-depth studies and developing innovative initiatives to prevent and detect fraud in documentation and deployment processes.

Process Automation: Proposing cutting-edge technologies to streamline document processing and enhance the ease of doing business for OFWs.

Capacity Building: Designing programs to enhance the digital competencies of DMW and its stakeholders.

Policy Reform and Program Development: Identifying areas for policy reforms and new program development to facilitate digital transformation.

Digital Solutions Development: Collaborating on the implementation of digital technologies to improve registration, monitoring, and verification processes.

Cacdac emphasized the importance of this partnership in advancing the welfare of OFWs, stating: “We are committed to our mission of enhancing service to OFWs by streamlining and digitalizing our processes. This endeavor today enables us to meet our goals, ultimately giving OFWs greater convenience, satisfaction and more valuable time to spend with his or her family.”

The partnership opens avenues for OFWs to benefit from DataFlow’s integrated approach that aims to consolidate processes, increase efficiency by providing end-to-end workflows and ultimately create a more accessible and ethical environment for the recruitment and deployment of OFWs. These benefits include:

Special Access to DataFlow Products and Services: OFWs gain exclusive access to streamlined and secure document processing services tailored to their unique needs in overseas employment.

Verification Services: Digital verification services for OFWs, Migrant Workers Organizations (MWOs), and Foreign Employers to ensure the authenticity and accuracy of documents necessary for overseas employment like visas, educational credentials, employment contracts, and other legal requirements.

Streamlined Document Processing: Implementation of the DataFlow Online Systems for efficient document verification and contract validation, reducing complexity and processing time involved in preparing OFWs for deployment.

Sunil Kumar, CEO of the DataFlow Group, expressed his enthusiasm and gratitude about the collaboration, stating,

“We are excited and humbled to partner with the Department of Migrant Workers in this transformative initiative. By leveraging our vast industry experience and deep technology expertise, we aim to revolutionize the way services are delivered to OFWs, ensuring greater efficiency, trust, transparency, accuracy, and accessibility.

“The significance of this partnership is further strengthened by the government’s dedicated efforts to bridge the digital gap in the Philippines and propel digitization initiatives forward. At the DataFlow Group, we are deeply honored to contribute to this endeavor, which epitomizes our steadfast commitment to upholding principles of quality, accuracy, scalability and reliability.”