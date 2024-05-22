AMD expands EPYC chip portfolio for SMEs

Chipmaker AMD announced on Tuesday, May 21, the availability of the AMD EPYC 4004 Series processors that complement the existing AMD EPYC server CPU portfolio that deliver enterprise-class features and performance for small and medium businesses and hosted IT service providers.

The AMD EPYC 4004 Series CPUs provide the price conscious buyer with enterprise-grade performance, dependability, scalability and modern security features powered by the highly efficient “Zen 4” architecture.

When compared to an Intel Xeon E-2488 CPU, a server powered by a single AMD EPYC 4564P CPU delivers a 1.8x increase in performance per CPU dollar.

“Historically, many small to medium businesses have had to compromise on their IT solutions by using hardware that doesn’t fully meet their needs,” said John Morris, corporate vice president for Enterprise and HPC Business Group at AMD.

“Based on the same technologies that power the most demanding data centers in the world, the AMD EPYC 4004 Series processors are offered at an optimized acquisition cost for customers in small and medium-sized businesses seeking to drive better business outcomes.”

The AMD EPYC 4004 Series processors are built to deliver strong, general-purpose computing in a single-socket package, enabling highly performant rack scale, multi-node and tower configurations where system cost and other infrastructure constraints are critical considerations.

“As part of our ongoing collaboration, Lenovo is excited to see AMD introducing new EPYC 4004 CPUs that help address new market opportunity. The expansion of the AMD EPYC processor roadmap addresses a larger market segment with the affordable, yet high-performance capabilities of the new processor,” said Kamran Amini, vice president and general manager for server, storage & software defined solutions at Lenovo.

“With the introduction of AMD EPYC 4004 series CPUs, AMD is helping to address the needs of server customers across the spectrum, providing price per performance value for growing businesses along with efficiency for a dependable, secure, infrastructure.”

AMD EPYC 4004 Series CPUs are supported by partners including, Altos, ASRock Rack, Gigabyte, Lenovo, MSI, New Egg, OVHcloud, Supermicro and Tyan.