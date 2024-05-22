PH firm gets US grant on study for Internet connectivity project

Filipino company Responsible Internet Sustainability Effort (RISE) has received a grant from the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) for its feasibility study to improve Internet services in the country, especially in underserved communities.

USTDA director Enoh Ebong awarded the grant to RISE co-founder and chief executive officer Rhett Jones at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum in Taguig City on Tuesday, May 21.

“USTDA partners with companies like RISE to improve access to affordable and reliable Internet connectivity for underserved communities in the Indo-Pacific. Planning the deployment of innovative technology is part of our strategy to promote inclusive economic growth,” Ebong said.

“USTDA is pleased to launch this project at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum. It is just one demonstration of our unwavering commitment to promote trade, investment, and economic cooperation with the Philippines,” she added.

RISE has chosen California-based Connectivity Capital to conduct the feasibility study.

The study will focus on RISE’s project to expand carrier-neutral Internet exchange infrastructure through its business unit GetaFIX.

Expanding GetaFIX’s Internet exchanges will enable data to travel shorter distances to reach users, improving both speed and reliability.

The project will also open investment opportunities in the country, as this will drive demand for new data centers to house Internet exchange infrastructure.

“We’re thrilled and honored that USTDA would choose to support GetaFIX, its members and partners in expanding to more communities,” said Jones, who is also the GetaFIX founder.

“Having grown to the Philippines’ largest Internet exchange already, GetaFIX is ready to make an even bigger impact and keep living our motto ‘when we share, everyone wins’,” he added.

US ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson has also welcomed the support of USTDA to the efforts of improving Internet connectivity in the country.

“This grant from USTDA will support efforts to bring affordable connectivity to remote communities, enabling access to the digital economy for every Filipino,” the US envoy said in a statement.

Aside from RISE, the USTDA also awarded the grant to Bangladeshi telecommunications company CdNet Communications for a feasibility study to develop a trusted sub-sea fiberoptic cable system in the South Asian country. — Kris Crismundo (PNA)