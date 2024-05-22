Radenta intros business leasing program for SMEs

Radenta Technologies, one of the county’s leading solutions integrators, has again found a way to support small and medium businesses.

The company launched its leasing program “SMB Launchpad: Your Tech Stack, Simplified” at the 14th Philippine SME Business Expo held recently at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

SMB Launch Pad gives schools, businesses and organizations the tools necessary to thrive without the burden of an upfront cost. The program provides packages of various hardware and software.

The Secure Growth Suite is designed for above 100 users. This comes with a brand-new laptop with a choice of a standard Windows laptop, i5 windows machine or a MacBook.

The software combination includes:

Microsoft 365 that gives access to top rated productivity tools Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook for seamless collaboration and document management;

Microsoft Defender Endpoint 1 for antivirus and anti-malware protection;

HEMP Payroll System that simplifies payroll processing and ensures on time payments to employees; and

Acronis Backup Software that gives automatic backups to business data.

Power Up Suite is created for 51 to 100 users. It has all the offerings mentioned above except for Acronis Backup Software.

The Gear Up and Go Bundle, ideal for 1 to 50 users, comes with the same inclusions except for the HEMP Payroll System and Acronis Backup Software.

The leasing period starts from 6 months to 3 years and is renewable and upgradeable. As an introductory promotion, the Gear Up and Go Bundle starts at P8,888.88 a month that includes one laptop, Microsoft 356 and Microsoft Defender.

Learn how to grow your enterprise within your budget. Call Radenta Technologies at 0908-812-4898; email info@radenta.com or log in to www.radenta.com.