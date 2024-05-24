itel P55 smartphone has biggest memory under P5,000

The new itel P55 smartphone has a storage capacity of 256GB of internal storage and up to 24GB of expandable RAM for only P4,999.

This memory capacity at an affordable price allows users to download up to 4,000 applications and save over 102,000 photos, ensuring that they never have to face the dreaded “insufficient storage” notification again.

Additionally, the P55’s 50 MP primary camera captures stunning photos and videos. Gamers will particularly appreciate the i-Boost Game Booster, which optimizes both CPU and GPU performance for a smoother and more stable gaming experience.

The game assistant feature allows users to manage notifications and phone status without pausing their game, ensuring uninterrupted play.

The 6.6” punch-hole display with a Dynamic Bar for quick access to notifications and a 90Hz refresh rate offers an immersive viewing experience, perfect for gaming and multimedia. The high refresh rate ensures smooth transitions and helps conserve battery life with its adjustable settings.

Furthermore, the P55 has a robust 5000mAh battery that provides extended usage, ensuring user can play, stream, and browse all day without needing to recharge.

When it’s time to recharge, the included 18W fast charger minimizes downtime, so users can get back to using the phone quickly.