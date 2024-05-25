Oppo PH debuts rugged military-grade A60 smartphone

Oppo has formally introduced in the Philippines the Oppo A60 smartphone, which is certified with US Military-Grade Shock Resistance and equipped to handle everyday challenges.

Whether accidental slips while rushing to catch the bus, or unexpected falls during a busy day, the Oppo A60 can handle it. Tested to survive harsh conditions, multiple heavy vibrations, bumpy roads, and falls from a height of 1.22 meters, this phone is built for real-life hurdles.

Its unique feature gives budget-conscious users a mix of value and reliability perfect for those who need a high-quality yet affordable smartphone.

With an IP54 rating, the Oppo A60 is protected against accidental splashes. The Splash Touch feature, complemented with 950 nits brightness ensures that even when your fingers are wet, the touch accuracy remains sharp.

The Oppo A60 empowers users their daily grind with a 50MP Ultra-Clear Dual Camera, 45W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge, 5,000mAh battery, and among others.

The Oppo A60 will be available in two colors: Ripple Blue and Midnight Purple.