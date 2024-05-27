PH school iAcademy captures grand prize in China ICT contest

Filipino pride shone on global stage once more as the team from Makati-based school iAcademy won the grand prize for the Computing Track in the Global Finals of the Huawei ICT Competition, held in Shenzhen, China.

The iAcademy team was composed of students Nicholas Barilea, Ryan Caezar Itang, Justine Benedict Umali, and coaches Jayson Viernes and Kiko Napalit.

The victory marks the first time a Filipino team has achieved the feat in the global competition.

“I am incredibly proud of our students and faculty for everything they have done to achieve this win. This is their victory,” iAcademy president Vanessa Tanco said in a statement.

“We’re extremely proud of this feat and the recognition that it confers upon iAcademy and the Philippines,” she added.

In addition to iAcademy’s accomplishment, another Filipino team from the Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) was also honored with the TECH4ALL Digital Inclusion Award, highlighting their dedication to utilizing technology to advance healthcare.

The team was composed of Thomas Danjo Manulat, Adrian Sajulga, Tristan James Tolentino, and their instructor, Dr. Eugene Busico.

Their project focused on integrating heart attack monitoring systems using Huawei smartwatch technology and Huawei AI, showcasing their commitment to digital health solutions.

Furthermore, CIT-U secured third place in the Innovation Track, underscoring their innovative capabilities.

The CIT-U team emphasized the importance of “taking opportunities regardless of how one feels, and to always persist, even if it seems impossible.”

The team from the Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U was also honored with the TECH4ALL Digital Inclusion Award

Undersecretary Jocelle Batapa-Sigue of the Department of Information and Communications Technology – ICT Industry Development Bureau also expressed her congratulations to the Filipino teams.

“May your feat shine as an example for all young Filipinos who are continuously in search of ways to showcase their talent and skills for the world to see. May these achievements of our young generation inspire us as leaders to continuously work with the private sector to develop, invest on and provide opportunities for the Philippines to be known for digital innovation,” said Batapa-Sigue.

The Huawei ICT Competition brings together young ICT talents from institutions worldwide to compete and collaborate on innovative solutions to real-world problems.