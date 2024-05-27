SC puts all judiciary apps in unified portal

In line with the objective of the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027 to modernize court processes and operations, the Supreme Court (SC) launched on Monday, May 27, the Philippine Judiciary Platform (PJP), which serves as the unified access point for the judiciary’s digital applications.

Developed by the Supreme Court’s Management Information Systems Office, the PJP functions as the online access point for judiciary applications such as: the eCourtPH, the Bar Applicant Registration Information System and Tech Assistance (BARISTA), the Human Resource Management System (HRMS), the Enhanced Financial Management Information System (eFMIS), and the recently launched Judicial and Bar Council – Online Registration and Application System, or JBC ORAS), which will require potential applicants to the judiciary to first register an account with the PJP to verify their identities.