Alibaba Cloud partners with NU, launches generative AI course

Alibaba Cloud has made its Alibaba Cloud Certified Associate (ACA) Generative AI Engineer Course available to its global customers, partners, and developers, including the Philippines, starting in May 2024.

The course is available as part of Alibaba Cloud’s commitment to support digital talent development and make AI more accessible.

The ACA Generative AI Engineering Course, developed by Alibaba Cloud Academy, teaches fundamental knowledge about the technology, covering topics from its roots in machine learning to natural language processing, encoder-decoders to generative adversarial networks, to leveraging models via retrieval-augmented generation, agents, and more.

Alibaba Cloud Academy is the training and certification division of Alibaba Cloud.

Through the course’s three-step approach — learn, imagine, and apply — users can develop the skills to deploy Generative AI apps on Alibaba Cloud platforms.

Users who complete the course and pass the exam will obtain an ACA certificate. With the wider rollout now underway, the program aims to equip 10,000 – 20,000 learners worldwide with basic AI knowledge by the end of 2024.

“Generative AI is a transformative technology promising to bring the creativity of individuals and companies to new heights. Our ACA Generative AI Engineer course aims to help customers, partners, developers, and users of various backgrounds globally to unlock that potential and drive tomorrow’s digital agenda,” said Selina Yuan, president of International Business at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

“We are strongly committed to supporting talent in mastering essential digital skills, and we’re excited to continue expanding our training offerings around the world.”

Since April 2023, over 60,000 people from various backgrounds have received training certificates through Alibaba Cloud’s talent development initiatives, including university programs, training partners, online training courses, and offline Skills Centers and Training Centers.

Alibaba Cloud Academy offers over 300 online & offline certification courses, 17 professional certifications, and 250 online hands-on labs with over 300 associated partners worldwide.

In the Philippines, Alibaba Cloud forged a partnership with the National University (NU) last year to equip students and faculty with digital technologies and AI expertise, providing access to Alibaba Cloud’s learning and training resources.

At Asia Pacific College, which is in consortium with NU, Alibaba Cloud offered ongoing online training sessions covering topics like GenAI, cloud computing, security, and databases for students, aiming to enhance their technological knowledge.

Additionally, over 50 professors and teachers from NU participated in a comprehensive training program featuring a blend of interactive onsite and online learning sessions.

Training Centers are offline hubs designed to enable people of all ages, professions, and walks of life to come together to discover the power of cloud computing and stay up-to-date on the latest technological advancements.