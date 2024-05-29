Shopee eyes Gen Z clients with new return, refund policies

Online shopping app Shopee closed off the summer season on Tuesday, May 28, with its “Shopee Summer Surprise” event where it announced new latest innovations in the app.

At a press briefer held at Taguig City, the tech firm highlighted the rise of the Gen Z (people born between 1997 and 2012) consumers.

Shopee and Kantar’s recent study found that 25% of Southeast Asians fall under the Gen Z age bracket, and it is estimated that their purchasing power would grow to $140 billion by 2030.

The report revealed that Gen Z population have been found to be more tech-savvy and value driven, researching and performing other digital engagements before purchasing.

“Shopee is committed to providing a platform that empowers Filipino Gen Zs to shop more seamlessly and experience the joy of online shopping,” stated Huiyan Pan, regional marketing lead of Shopee.

To make shopping more convenient for them, Pan said Shopee has introduced the new “COD Unbox: Return on the Spot” feature, which allows the customers to open and inspect the products first, before accepting the delivery. They may also return the product on the spot, if they have found it unsatisfactory when received.

Shopee has also improved its returns and refunds system, which users could avail directly through Shopee without going through the seller.

The shopping app has also added the “Change of Mind” feature, which allows a user to return a product if he or she has changed his or her mind about it, or simply does not like the style.

Pan said that Shopee would also start offering free vouchers when parcels arrive later than the estimated delivery date.

Lastly, Shopee announced the new brand ambassadors, Bini, which they feel could relate better to the Gen Z population.