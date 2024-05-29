Southville International School hosts 3rd PH Youth Internet Governance Forum

Southville International School and Colleges in Las Piñas City is staging “IN2ITION 2024: The 3rd Philippine Youth Internet Governance Forum (PhYIGF)” on Thursday, May 30, starting at 9:00 in the morning.

Hosted by the @SISC College of Information Technology and Engineering, along with Junior Philippine Computer Society – Southville Chapter, Southville Computer Engineering Society, and Beyond Technology Services Outreach Program, the event promises a day filled with insightful talks and engaging discussions.

Hear from esteemed experts as they delve into topics ranging from technology trends to privacy concerns. Engage in a thought-provoking panel discussion featuring youth advocates addressing pressing issues of today.

Supported by the Internet Society Philippines Chapter and various organizations, IN2ITION 2024 invites students, faculty, and enthusiasts from across the country to come together, gain awareness, and shape the future of technology and the internet.