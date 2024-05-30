Megaworld’s Arcovia City in Pasig gets approval as IT ecozone

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) officially sealed last May 21 the proclamation of Arcovia City of Megaworld Corp. in Pasig City as a new information technology (IT) park.

The registration agreement was signed by PEZA director general Tereso Panga and Megaworld executive vice president Kevin Tan.

Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed last April Proclamation No. 512 which designates parcels of land in Ugong, Pasig City, as an IT park which is part of Megaworld’s township project.

Arcovia City is one of the two ecozones proclaimed by Marcos Jr. this year. This brings the total of proclaimed ecozones under the current administration to 13 ecozones, with P4.856-billion investments.

Currently, Megaworld and its affiliates oversee nine economic zones, accommodating 221 registered businesses that collectively generated $3.29 billion in exports in 2023, while providing direct employment to more than 160,000 Filipinos.