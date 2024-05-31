Epson PH expands series of compact business inkjet printers

Epson Philippines has announced the Epson WorkForce Enterprise AM-C400 and AM-C550 — a new line of energy-efficient and compact mid-range A4 printers that optimizes office layouts.

In a recent survey conducted by Epson Southeast Asia with 1,500 office equipment decision-makers and end-users across Southeast Asia, half of the respondents (50%) indicated they would like to see more sustainable printers in the workplace, and nearly 3 in 5 indicated energy efficiency as the most important factor when considering sustainable printing.

Additionally, 79% felt that compact-sized printers are important in their workplace printing requirements.

With fast print speeds of 40 and 55 pages per minute, even in duplex mode, these new models are the much-awaited A4 counterparts to the A3 models: Epson WorkForce Enterprise AM-C4000 and AM-C5000, introduced in early 2023, and are equipped with the same robust features and functionalities.

The WorkForce AM Enterprise series realizes a C-shaped paper route path to deliver efficient and consistent high-speed printing.

The compact AM-C400 and AM-C550 models can print up to 40 and 55 pages per minute in both simplex and duplex printing.

With a minimum footprint of only 465mm x 570mm, the AM-C400 and AM-C550 are among the most space-saving models of their speed range in the market.

With its compact footprint, the A4 AM series is ideal for small offices or busy customer-facing work environments such as reception desks.

The new model comes with the Epson Solutions Suite which provides a range of software, options, and services to conveniently improve document security, manage device fleets, reduce costs, and simplify workflow processes.

With software solutions across fleet management, print management and document management, the Epson Solution Suite is designed to address business needs and to integrate seamlessly into the workflow of a business.

Device administration software helps to monitor, manage, and configure your device fleet within a network, while print management solutions help improve printing security and reduce printing costs in the company.

Epson also offers a range of document management solutions designed to simplify and automate scanning workflows and streamline processes.

The Epson WorkForce Enterprise AM series is powered by Heat-Free Technology, delivering consistent and reliable high-speed printing with up to 85% less power consumption in comparison to laser printers, resulting in savings on electricity bills.

The new printers also minimize running costs and use up to 59% with fewer replacement parts and consumables. This keeps periodic parts replacements down, and results in reduced waste and time spent carrying out replacements and maintenance.

Further, the use of Heat-Free printing technology eliminates the use of heat in the ink ejection process, allowing the printer to print immediately within seconds of the first print-out time.

The A4 models come with space and user-friendly configurations such as a hassle-free front-loading design and a 10.1” touch panel where users can customize layouts.

The AM-C400 and AM-C550 offer eco-features such as a power consumption monitoring tool as well as a green leaf icon on duplex printing functions to remind users to save paper by printing on both sides.

“Although laser printers are popular in Southeast Asia, their energy-intensive printing process can conflict with companies’ sustainability agendas. To meet the need for eco-efficient solutions, Epson is introducing the WorkForce Enterprise AM series of high-speed multifunction inkjet printers featuring Heat-Free technology”, said Noelle Gonzalez, head of Marketing Division at Epson Philippines.

“This aligns with Epson’s commitment to develop products that are ‘Engineered for Good’, demonstrating viable alternatives that prioritize sustainable innovation without sacrificing performance — all while being responsive to the needs of Philippine businesses.”