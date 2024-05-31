First Power Mac Center store in PH reopens as Apple premium outlet

Apple fans in the Philippines know that Power Mac Center (PMC) in SM Megamall is the first branch it ever opened in the country back in 1994. Fast forward to today, the store is getting the Apple Premium Partner (APP) distinction.

Power Mac Center remains to be the only official Apple Premium Reseller in the Philippines authorized to open APP stores. In the past 30 years, it has built a nationwide network and has become the go-to store of professionals, entrepreneurs, and students for everything Apple.

“It’s fitting to say this is where it all started — for almost three decades, this location has enjoyed unwavering support from tech enthusiasts, customers who have been with us since Day 1. Moving forward, we will continue to evolve and innovate to provide for the technology needs of all our customers,” said Joey Alvarez, PMC director for marketing and product management.

APP is a global classification of reseller retail stores. Only a few stores in Southeast Asia have been granted this highest distinction. APP stores are distinctively minimalist in look and feel, with a modern and contemporary design that mirrors the global brand’s premium aesthetic.

An APP store offers customers the complete Apple experience, combining retail, training, and service in a one-stop shop. Prioritizing convenience for the modern-day shopper, it carries a comprehensive line of Apple devices and accessories, holds free group demos on working with apps and features, and houses a service team for customers’ diagnostic and repair needs.

PMC’s APP stores are in Power Plant Mall, Greenbelt 3, SM Mall of Asia, and now SM Megamall.

Located on the 4th floor of SM Megamall Building B, the store offers deals and discounts on Apple devices, accessories, and services await customers all weekend from May 31 to June 2, 2024.

Get up to P19,500 off on select MacBook, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models.

Get up to P3,500 off on select AirPods models.

Get up to 50% discount on select premium accessories from partner brands PanzerGlass, Rivacase, SwitchEasy, STM, and Elago.

Get the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) for only P5,890.

Get the 20W USB-C Power Adapter for only P990.

Get additional P1,000 on your trade-in value when you trade in your current device.

Enjoy 50% off on diagnosis and non-repair services on May 31, 2024.

Enjoy 25% off on diagnosis and non-repair services from June 1 to 2, 2024.

From May 31 to June 2, 2024, customers can take advantage of offers from bank partners, including:

Get 7% off for a minimum single-receipt spend of P60,000 using 0% installment for 24 months with a Metrobank Credit Card.

Receive P1,000 worth of Power Mac Center Gift Certificates for a minimum single-receipt spend of P50,000 using 0% installment for 12, 24, and 36 months with a BPI or Robinsons Credit Card.

UnionBank cardholders can score P15,000 off via eGC for a minimum spend of P60,000 on 0% installment for 24 months for in-store purchases made from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on May 31, 2024.

All service and bank offers are exclusive to Power Mac Center SM Megamall customers only. Other terms and conditions apply.

To top it off, anyone visiting the new PMC SM Megamall APP store can sit in during the group demos absolutely free. This weekend, invited guests will be talking about their experiences using Apple devices for their careers and/or hobbies. Here’s the schedule for the special sessions:

May 31, 2024

2:00 PM to 3:00 PM – Barbie Almalbis (Singer/Musician)

4:00 PM to 5:00 PM – Jer Dee (Visual Artist)

June 1, 2024

2:00 PM to 3:00 PM – Artu Nepomuceno (Photographer)

4:00 PM to 5:00 PM – Ysanygo (Singer/Musician)

June 2, 2024

2:00 PM to 3:00 PM – Rob Deniel (Singer/Musician)

4:00 PM to 5:00 PM – Samantha Lee (Film Director)

Power Mac Center is inching closer and closer to marking its 30th anniversary in August. Festivities are well underway, including store openings in and outside Metro Manila, new product launches, and celebratory sale events.

The opening coincides with the launch of Power Mac Center’s Miles & Milestones raffle promotion. Purchases made at the new Power Mac Center SM Megamall APP will be qualified for the anniversary raffle draw.