PH-based startup etaily expands to Singapore

Philippine-headquartered e-commerce solutions provider etaily has announced its expansion into Singapore, which comes after raising $17.8 million in Series A funds at the end of 2023.

To support its expansion, etaily said it has established a local team in Singapore focused on cultivating and expanding domestic networks that encompass brands, creators, e-commerce platforms, and logistics networks.

From the outset, businesses in Singapore can access etaily’s local networks across the Asia Pacific region through its various solutions, accordign to the startup

“Singapore is a vibrant and bustling city open for business 24/7. We look forward to empowering brands based in Singapore while widening our regional network,” Alexander Friedhoff, founder and CEO of etaily, commented.

“We are ready to meet the demands of the Singaporean population for brands that are already available locally, as well as bringing in new brands — either from etaily’s ecosystem or brands developed by etaily’s BrandLabs unit.”

At the heart of etaily’s operations lies its robust infrastructure, designed to cater to every facet of digital commerce touchpoints, ranging from pureplay marketplaces to direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand apps and websites, hyperlocal and instant commerce channels, and social commerce platforms.

Complementing this infrastructure is etaily’s suite of services, covering brand and channel management, performance marketing, creative solutions, customer service, warehousing and fulfillment, as well as advanced technology offerings.

etaily’s flagship platform, Clarity, serves as a central hub for businesses, seamlessly connecting to major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Shopify, TikTok Shop, Shopee, and Lazada.

It integrates with advertising platforms like Google, Facebook, and TikTok, as well as proprietary systems for conversational commerce and international shipping. Moreover, it facilitates the cross-border expansion for Singapore-based businesses into international markets.

Traditionally, tasks such as product uploads, listings, and demand and supply planning are performed manually across different e-commerce platforms. etaily Clarity revolutionizes this process with its real-time data visibility, automated product listing, and AI-driven demand and supply planning modules.

The $17.8-million funding is raised recently is aimed at scaling its end-to-end e-commerce entry platform for brands. The funding is poised to fuel the company’s efforts to enhance consumer and merchant engagement across Southeast Asia, it said.