Phinma Solar hosts 2nd Eco-Swing Golf to promote sustainable energy solutions

Phinma Solar Energy Corporation (PSEC), a subsidiary of Union Galvasteel Corporation and a member of conglomerate Phinma Corporation, held on Thursday, May 30, its 2nd Eco-swing Golf Cup at the renowned Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City.

Promoting its renewable solar roof offerings under the Union Solar brand, PSEC brought like-minded golf enthusiasts and advocates of clean energy for a fun and meaningful day of friendly competition, networking, and education about the benefits of using solar energy.

“We are deeply grateful for the support of our partners and stakeholders who joined us in our drive towards a sustainable future through renewable energy,” said Pierry Paul Chua, PSEC chief operating officer.

Likewise, the participants were also introduced to foundation-to-roof solutions from PSEC’s affiliated brands Union Cement (cement solutions), Union Galvasteel (roofing and metal construction solutions), Union Insulated Panels (insulated sandwich roof and paneling solutions), and hospitality services from Phinma Hospitality’s Microtel chain of hotels and Tryp Hotel.

“We’re excited to host this tournament, which not only showcases our latest Union Solar innovations along with our Phinma brands,” said EJ Qua Hiansen, Phinma chief financial officer.

“This event emphasizes our dedication to sustainability and the Group’s strategic direction towards One Phinma.”

PSEC president and chief executive officer Eduardo Sahagun remarked, “Phinma Solar anticipates a continued shift towards renewable energy as a significant solution to mitigate climate change. Making solar solutions available to more Filipinos underscores our dedication and commitment to Phinma’s mission to make lives better”.