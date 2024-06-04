Yondu bolsters cloud offerings with Alibaba Cloud partnership

Yondu has announced its partnership with Alibaba Cloud in the Philippines, marking a significant step for the IT solutions provider as it expands its multi-cloud service offerings across the country.

The partnership signing ceremony was attended by Joan Peñaflorida, president and CEO of Yondu, and Joy Go, chief technology officer of Yondu, alongside Allen Guo, general manager for the Philippines at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, and Grant Gong, head solution architect at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence in the Philippines.

The ceremony was followed by a series of “Tech Immersions”, covering topics such as Alibaba Cloud Solutions and Best Practices Overview, The Landing Zone: Creating Best Practices in IT Governance, and Cloud Native and Mobile App Suite.

These sessions were aimed at equipping Yondu’s team with the latest insights and strategies to optimize cloud offerings for its clients.

“Partnering with a leading cloud service provider like Alibaba Cloud strengthens Yondu’s expertise in the IT field, allowing us to expand our multi-cloud services in the Philippines,” Peñaflorida said.

“We’re committed to exceeding expectations with this partnership, and I’m truly excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. Together, we can make great things happen.”

Sharing Yondu’s enthusiasm, Guo of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence said: “We are confident that our partnership will forge pathways to future collaborations with mutual benefits. Recognizing Yondu as an important technology ally in the Philippines, we are committed to offering them our global backing with proven and trustworthy cloud services and solutions. This entails harnessing their comprehensive expertise in mobile development, system integration, and further technological advancements, ensuring a fruitful synergy.”

With the collaboration, Yondu remains a multi-cloud service provider with a growing network of cloud partners. The partnership with Alibaba Cloud emphasizes Yondu’s commitment to offering a diverse range of cloud providers, ensuring they can deliver the most suitable solutions based on each client’s specific needs.