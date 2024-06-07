Samsung tightens grip on TV market with new AI technology

Technology titan Samsung, which has been the top TV brand for 18 years now and controls about 35 percent of the global market, has ushered in a new era in television with the introduction of AI-powered TV lineup in the country including a new ultra high-end Micro LED model.

In the recently concluded “experiential” preview, Samsung’s local office offered an exclusive first look at their Samsung AI TVs as well as premium audio devices.

“With AI emerging as one of the most powerful technologies, Samsung once again redefines premium by harnessing the possibilities AI has to offer,” said Chris Almazan, Samsung Electronics Philippines Corporation (SEPCO) head of audio and video.

Almazan, who was based in the company’s Singapore office before relocating to the Philippines, said AI could become a game-changer in the TV space with Filipinos starting to shift to bigger TV models, noting that 55-inch is now the preferred size among local buyers.

During the event, Samsung presented various AI zones to highlight the different features of their 2024 products. Leading the lineup is the 2024 Neo QLED 8K AI TV, which promises an immersive viewing experience, thanks to its 8K AI Upscaling Pro technology that automatically enhances any content to the nearest 8K picture quality.

Engineered with Quantum Matrix Technology that brings out accurate ultra-fine light and boosted with AI Motion Enhancer Pro, the Neo QLED 8K ensures the motion of objects is captured with smoothness and precision.

Further maximizing the power of AI, the Neo QLED 8K can adapt to the brightness of its content and surroundings, giving users an elevated sensory experience tailored to their viewing pleasure.

When paired with the 2024 Q-Soundbar, users can enjoy premium AI home entertainment. With Q-Symphony, the TV’s 8 speakers and the soundbar’s 22 speakers play together in harmony for a cinematic surround sound experience powered by Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Aside from the cinematic experiences, Samsung AI TVs also come with AI Energy mode that provides energy savings for users. The devices can detect and analyze their environment and automatically adjust their settings to be more energy-efficient. Users can also monitor their energy consumption with the Samsung AI TVs through SmartThings in real-time.

Aside movie nights and film shows, Samsung AI TVs can also serve as gaming monitors with motion enhancements that provide crisp visuals and blazing-fast speeds.

Apart from the AI TVs and Q-Soundbars, Samsung also revealed its 114-inch Micro LED, an ultra-premium TV targeted at the high-end market costing P7 million per unit. According to Almazan, pharmaceutical firm Unilab is the first local company to procure the Micro LED model.

Also showcased during the event was the Music Frame, a customizable speaker that blends into users’ home interior and equipped with powerful audio. It also displays the owner’s printed photos.