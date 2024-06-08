Kia Sonet sub-compact car makes its way to PH

ACMobility, the official distributor of Kia vehicles and services in the Philippines, has launched the Kia Sonet, the brand’s latest sub-compact offering.

The Kia Sonet is available in all Kia showrooms nationwide, with the base variant 1.5 LX MT starting at P758,000; the 1.5 LX AT at P868,000; the 1.5 EX AT at P978,000; and the top-of-the-line 1.5 SX AT variant priced at P1,138,000.

The Kia Sonet’s name is derived from the combination of the words, “Social” and “Network.”

It is powered by a 1.5-liter Dual Port Fuel Injected gasoline engine, which allows for a maximum power of 115 PS and 144 Nm of torque. It is combined with either the Kia Intelligent Variable Transmission or a 6-speed Manual Transmission.

The Kia Sonet’s dimensions — 4,110 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, and 1,642 mm in height — provide a strong road presence while maintaining a compact profile ideal for all roads.

The latest rendition of the signature Kia Tiger-nose grille gives the Kia Sonet a masculine appeal on the road. Its wide front end ensures a strong stance that appeals to a wide range of car buyers.

All variants feature 16-inch wheels, with the 1.5 LX MT showcasing styled steel wheels with covers and the higher-tier variants sporting sleek two-tone alloy wheels. With its 205mm ground clearance, the Kia Sonet tackles urban obstacles with ease.

The model’s design includes key elements such as the Star Map Signature LED multi-reflector headlamps and daytime running lights on the 1.5 SX AT and 1.5 EX AT. At the same time, the other variants feature halogen multi-reflectors.

The 1.5 SX AT also boasts premium exterior features such as an electric sunroof, roof rails, rear spoiler, and new tailgate LED strip connecting the left and right rear LED taillights, underscoring its premium appeal.

The Sonet’s interior perfectly balances comfort and practicality. The 1.5 SX AT variant offers luxurious leather seats, while the other trims have premium cloth upholstery.

For added convenience, the 1.5 SX AT and 1.5 EX AT feature driver and front passenger seatback pockets and 60:40 folding second-row seats, providing ample cargo space.

All variants accommodate five passengers, ensuring that both driver and passengers enjoy a pleasant ride, with practical details such as driver and passenger sun visors with vanity mirrors and a standard room lamp.

The 1.5 SX AT has a sophisticated 10.25-inch TFT LCD multi-function digital instrument cluster, while the 1.5 LX MT, 1.5 LX AT, and 1.5 EX AT all feature a 4.2-inch TFT LCD in the driver’s display.

Meanwhile, the 1.5 SX showcases an advanced 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensuring seamless smartphone integration. The LX and EX trims sport an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Additionally, every Sonet has six speakers, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, voice recognition, and multiple USB ports, including USB-C, for modern device compatibility.

The top-of-the-line variant 1.5 SX AT offers wireless charging, allowing for easy device charging on the go, while all variants feature power windows and central door locks.

The 1.5 SX AT variant also includes a Driver Side Auto Up/Down window with safety features. Remote keyless entry is also standard across all models, with the 1.5 SX AT and 1.5 EX AT offering Remote Engine Start, Smart Entry, and a push start button for added ease. Each variant also includes a full-size spare tire.

The Sonet’s suite of safety features will help ease worries. The 1.5 SX incorporates Kia Drive Wise advanced driving assistance safety measures such as Lane Following Assist (LFA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA), Downhill Brake Control (DBC), and High Beam Assist (HBA), plus the standard Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC).

All the variants possess driver and front passenger airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), and an immobilizer. Additionally, all variants have rear parking sensors and a rear-camera display

The 1.5 LX MT, 1.5 LX AT, and 1.5 EX AT will be available in Vivid Red, Snow White Pearl, and Imperial Blue, while the 1.5 SX AT will be available in either Vivid Red or Snow White Pearl, both with a black roof. The new Pewter Olive will be exclusively available to the top-of-the-line 1.5 SX AT variant.