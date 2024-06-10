‘Kaspersky Next’ flagship product line for biz debuts in PH

Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky has introduced its new flagship product line “Kaspersky Next”, which combines endpoint protection with the speed of EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response) alongside the powerful tools of XDR (Extended Detection and Response).

Customers can now choose one of three product tiers tailored to their business requirements, the complexity of their IT infrastructure, and their available resources.

According to Enterprise Strategy Group’s XDR and SOC Modernization Report, businesses are still struggling to find information security tools that can detect and investigate advanced threats on time.

The Philippines faced significant vulnerability to cyberthreats, evident in the staggering numbers recorded in 2023. With 163,279 financial phishing attempts eyeing corporates, the country had the highest number in the region last year.

Kaspersky also detected 1,500,000 local threats, prevented 4,620,000 bruteforce attacks, and successfully blocked 15,312 ransomware attacks targeting Philippine businesses.

“The trends observed in the Philippines reflect a concerning escalation in cyber threats targeting local businesses. With the introduction of Kaspersky Next, our new line of cybersecurity products, we are enhancing our defenses with robust endpoint protection powered by AI capabilities to equip companies of all sizes and industries with the most advanced and effective cybersecurity solutions available,” said Lai Leng Chow, head of enterprise for Southeast Asia at Kaspersky.

Kaspersky Next is a new line of cybersecurity products that includes robust endpoint protection powered by AI capabilities, and goes beyond the classic EPP (Endpoint Protection Platform), bringing together EDR and XDR for corporate customers of any size and industry.

As the most advanced and effective cybersecurity solutions, EDR and XDR help companies to withstand the more prevalent, evasive, and sophisticated attacks, providing businesses with total visibility, control, rapid response and proactive threat hunting.

Kaspersky Next is deployment-agnostic and allows for both cloud and on-premise installations. Companies can manage it either through a streamlined console to perform core cybersecurity tasks quickly, or via an enterprise-grade console with more granular controls and advanced monitoring.

The new product line helps companies build crucial cybersecurity functions, to provide robust protection against multiple types of threats that business face the most, such as ransomware, malware and data breaches, and avoid infrastructure penetration through Business Email Compromise, supply chain attacks, exploits and other vulnerabilities.

Kaspersky Next includes multiple automation features such as cloud monitoring and blocking, vulnerability and patch management, IoC scan and playbooks that help businesses not only to support the effective detection and remediation of complex and new threats, but also to significantly reduce the burden on cybersecurity teams by minimizing the number of routine cybersecurity tasks.

Kaspersky Next is a part of the company’s B2B product ecosystem and it is designed to be directly compatible with other Kaspersky solutions and services.

With the growing demand for more comprehensive cybersecurity protection, companies can also easily migrate from one tier to another depending on their current cybersecurity requirements.