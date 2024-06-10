PSA, DICT roll out Digital National ID, authentication platforms

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), in partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), launched on Monday, June 10, the Digital National ID, along with authentication platforms, National ID eVerify and National ID Check.

The launch, conducted at the PSA headquarters at East Avenue in Diliman, Quezon City, was spearheaded by PSA and DICT key officials and representatives from various government agencies and relying parties.

Over 87 million Filipinos who have registered to the National ID are now capable of accessing their Digital National ID online and be verified through stronger authentication platforms such as the National ID eVerify and National ID Check.

“Para sa higit 87 milyong Pilipinong matagumpay na nakapag-register, nandito na ang National ID natin. Ang kailangan na lang nating gawin ay i-access ito online para magamit. This collaboration between the PSA and the DICT is a fulfillment of our shared goal towards Makabagong Pilipinas, where services are delivered efficiently and securely through digitalization,” said PSA undersecretary Dennis S. Mapa

“With these developments, every registered Filipino now has improved access to a reliable and secure proof of identity that can be easily authenticated on their devices. This will facilitate the faster distribution and wider utilization of the National ID, with relying parties finding it easier to onboard to the National ID system,” he added.

The Digital National ID is the official digital version of the National ID accessible through computers or smartphones with an Internet connection.

Like other formats such as the National ID and printed ePhilID, the Digital National ID is a valid proof of identification and age that can be presented in any government or private transactions.

DICT secretary Ivan E. Uy said the Digital National ID shall “revolutionize the way we do things in the government”.

“This modern identification system will streamline transactions, improve service delivery, and ultimately make doing business easier for everyone. I am excited to witness a positive change in how things are done with the Digital National ID,” he added.

Anyone registered to the National ID system can access and view their Digital National ID via https://national-id.gov.ph or download the eGovPH app, which requires input of demographic information and facial verification to confirm the individual’s identity.

For authentication of Filipinos registered to the National ID System, the PSA and DICT also developed the National ID eVerify for government agencies and private establishments.

The National ID eVerify is an identity verification method ensuring security in transactions and minimizing risk of fraudulent activities in transactions. It features facial recognition technology for real-time matching of an individual’s face, among other registered information, with the National ID registry.

The National ID eVerify also has a feature called the National ID Check. This is a secure way to verify the authenticity of any format of the National ID, including the Digital National ID, by scanning the QR code feature. It is also accessible via National ID eVerify.