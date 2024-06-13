Dell PH ushers in new era with AI laptops, PCs

Dell Technologies has announced a new portfolio of commercial AI laptops and mobile workstations, designed to bring organizations and employee productivity into the AI era, in the Philippines.

“PCs will become even more essential for organizations in the Philippines as most day-to-day work with AI will be done on the PCs,” said Ronnie Latinazo, country general manager of Dell Technologies Philippines.

“Decision-makers need to invest in the right AI PC portfolio, as well as its ecosystem of peripherals, software and services to enhance the user experience today and set their organizations up for success in the future.”

“Every company that wants to remain competitive will have to implement AI in some way, and AI PCs will be central to that,” said Rakesh Mandal, senior director and general manager for client solutions group in South Asia & emerging markets at Dell Technologies.

“From running complex AI workloads on workstations to using day-to-day AI-powered applications on laptops, the AI PC will be an important investment that pays dividends in productivity and paves the way to a smarter, more efficient future. Dell’s advantage starts with offering more AI PCs across the commercial portfolio from day one, giving customers the ability to start future-proofing for AI today.”

The neural processing unit (NPU) – equipped AI PC will grow from nearly 50 million units in 2024 to more than 167 million in 2027, representing nearly 60% of all PC shipments worldwide. The NPU adds an AI acceleration engine that can take on more dedicated AI tasks, freeing up the CPU and GPU to do other things. This creates a more responsive experience and enhances performance, security, battery life and productivity.

Dell’s new line-up of Latitude laptops and Precision mobile workstations offers customers a broad option of commercial AI PCs, from entry-level to ultra-premium laptops and workstation options. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel vPro, Dell commercial PCs drive AI workloads and unlock new levels of productivity and efficiencies. For example, employees can now:

Collaborate more effectively . Combining the benefits of the NPU to offload capabilities like auto-framing, background blur and eye-tracking with the power efficiency of Intel Core Ultra processors, gives workers up to 38% more battery life and valuable working time in a day packed with Zoom calls.

. Combining the benefits of the NPU to offload capabilities like auto-framing, background blur and eye-tracking with the power efficiency of Intel Core Ultra processors, gives workers up to 38% more battery life and valuable working time in a day packed with Zoom calls. Create content faster. By distributing AI processing across the CPU, GPU and now NPU, users can create generative AI images over five times faster with Stable Diffusion, a text-to-image model.

By distributing AI processing across the CPU, GPU and now NPU, users can create generative AI images over five times faster with Stable Diffusion, a text-to-image model. Work more securely in a hybrid work environment. More ISVs will continue to build applications for the AI PC. For example, Dell is working with CrowdStrike and Intel to offload security functions onto the device via the NPU. This provides more comprehensive threat detection, helping customers swiftly detect malicious sites and security vulnerabilities with reduced latency compared to cloud-based solutions.

More ISVs will continue to build applications for the AI PC. For example, Dell is working with CrowdStrike and Intel to offload security functions onto the device via the NPU. This provides more comprehensive threat detection, helping customers swiftly detect malicious sites and security vulnerabilities with reduced latency compared to cloud-based solutions. Stay in the flow of work. The portfolio features Windows 11 and a Copilot key to make it even easier to get things done and stay in the flow of work. With the press of a key, you can have faster access to your everyday AI companion.

AI-powered, automated services

Building on years of industry leadership in proactive, predictive automation as well as expert advice, new Dell Services capabilities help customers to:

Maximize PC uptime and improve productivity with new self-healing capabilities through the ProSupport Suite for PCs. Customers who connect to Dell’s SupportAssist technology can leverage telemetry and AI to fix PC issues without human intervention. This lets IT activate Dell-authored scripts to autonomously correct blue screen errors, thermal issues and more across their entire fleet of PCs.

through the ProSupport Suite for PCs. Customers who connect to Dell’s SupportAssist technology can leverage telemetry and AI to fix PC issues without human intervention. This lets IT activate Dell-authored scripts to autonomously correct blue screen errors, thermal issues and more across their entire fleet of PCs. Adopt and maximize GenAI investments with Digital Employee Experience Services for Gen AI. These services equip employees with the tools and technology tailored for their diverse roles.

Product spotlights

Dell’s new Latitude portfolio includes the Latitude 7350 Detachable which offers professionals the freedom to work fully docked at the desk or on-the-go as a tablet or laptop. It features 8MP HDR camera for high-quality pictures in challenging lighting conditions. The fully refreshed portfolio features updates across 5000, 7000 and 9000 series, including the Latitude 7350/7450 Ultralights.

Dell’s new mobile and fixed Precision workstations meet the performance needs of power users, developers, and beyond. The Precision provides the power to run complex AI workloads securely and cost-effectively on the PC. The Precision 5490 features the unique combined AI-engine of CPU, integrated Intel Arc graphics GPU, and dedicated low-power AI engine NPU with Intel AI Boost and Intel vPro options. The laptop offers an expansive view through its 16:10 display with up to QHD+, 100% sRGB, 500nits brightness, and PremierColor.

Dell’s five new headsets. This new Dell intelligent headsets lineup was built from the ground up with the latest AI-driven technology. With world-class noise-canceling performance and long-lasting, comfortable wear, these wireless and wired headsets are reliable for all-day conferencing. The Dell Premier Wireless ANC Headset (WL7024) features AI-based noise-canceling microphones that distinguishes human speech signals from background noises from both the user and their audience and adjusts the level of noise cancellation based on the user’s environment. The advanced smart sensor intelligently performs tasks like mute/unmute, pause/play as long as either earcup is lifted, while intuitive touch controls tailor the audio experience.

Availability