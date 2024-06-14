REVIEW | Asus Dual Radeon RX 7600 OC Edition version 2

Asus first came out with the Radeon RX 7600 in May 2023 but immediately followed it up with the second version in June. The Asus Dual Radeon RX 7600 version 2 has the following specs:

Graphic Engine: AMD Radeon RX 7600

Bus Standard: PCI Express 4.0

Video Memory: 8GB GDDR6

Engine Clock: up to 2715 MHz (Boost Clock)/up to 2300 MHz (Game Clock) in OC mode

Up to 2695 MHz (Boost Clock)/up to 2280 MHz (Game Clock) in Default mode

Stream Processors: 2048

Memory Speed: 18 Gbps

Memory Interface: 128-bit

Resolution: Digital Max Resolution 7680 x 4320

Interface: 3x DisplayPort 1.4a and 1x HDMI 2.1, with HDCP 2.3 Support

Dimensions: 205 x 128 x 49 mm (8.1 x 5.0 x 1.9 inch)

Recommended Power Supply Unit (PSU): 550W

Recommended Random Access Memory (RAM): 16gb, with 8GB minimum

This version featured a more compact size than the original edition, making it perfect for small Central Processing Unit (CPU) cases, but still has 2two fans for better temperature management. The fans use an Axial-tech Fan Design, which provides an increased airflow, durability, and no-noise emission.

The Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) unit also has a solid back plate, and stainless-steel brackets for a durable and solid build.

The graphic engine features AMD’s proprietary RDNA 3 GPU architecture, which uses modular chiplets that maximize the number of dies in a single wafer.

Each die could be placed on different process nodes, making it process data faster. This style of GPU architecture also makes it easier to manufacture, and could be sold at a lower price.

The GPU was run through the Unigine Heaven Benchmark to see how it performs.

Along with the RX 7600, the CPU used for testing used an AMD Ryzen 7 8700g processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 750W power supply unit (PSU) as recommended.

It yielded an average frames per second (FPS) of 174.1, with a minimum of 65.8 and a maximum of 336.7. Surely, it could handle a quite a bit of graphic load.

Unigine Heaven Benchmark for the Radeon RX 7600

As for the gaming experience, it was tested with a range of games with different graphic needs. On the low end of the spectrum, the early access game Hades 2, which recommends RX 5600 XT (6GB), gives a very smooth operation, at high settings, and running at 4K resolution.

The RX 7600 runs at around 50-percent capacity, with GPU clock speed at a 1100 to 1300 MHz and at 60 FPS.

Hades II (Early Access) gameplay stats

Going for the middle ground, it was tested with Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Radeon RX 7600 runs at full capacity, with a clock speed ranging around 2500 MHz.

The GPU heats up to the 78 to 80°C, but the game is very much playable and enjoyable at 4K resolution and at high graphic settings. However, the FPS averages only at around 55, and there are some rough movements and transitions at some points.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak gameplay stats

Finally, it was tested with the graphically stunning “Need for Speed: Heat”. At the game’s “Ultra” graphic setting, the RX 7600 runs at full capacity, and the temperature reaching up to 80°C. The clock speed goes up to 2580 MHz, and sometimes even goes over 2600 Mhz.

The framerates hovers around the 44 to 52 mark, though the game’s supposed usual framerate is around 70 to 90. The game could run, but it is highly suggested to use the average or low graphic setting, and use a resolution of 1080p.

Need for Speed: Heat gameplay stats

Everything considered, the RX 7600 is a solid GPU for low to mid-tier gaming computers. It’s value really shines when used for 1080p resolution, and medium- to high-graphic settings. You could force it into running at 1440p or 4K resolution, but you would need to tweak the games into lower graphic settings.

The RX 7600’s specs is quite similar to the GeForce RTX 4060, both being an 8GB GDDR6 GPU. The RX 7600’s performance, though, is not quite as good as the RTX 4060, but they have a good advantage over the competition.

At the time of writing this article, the RX 7600 can be bought at a range of P16,000 to P20,000, while the RTX 4060 and other GPUs with near specs, cost around P19,00 to P26,000. This makes the RX 7600 a good powerful gaming GPU that would not break the bank.