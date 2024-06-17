NPC warns public against sharing video of kid’s circumcision

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) issued on Monday, June 17, an advisory urging the public not to share a circulating video showing a child’s circumcision.

“We strongly urge the public to avoid sharing such sensitive content, particularly when it involves minors, as it exposes them to potential cyberbullying and infringes upon their privacy and dignity,” the NPC said.

The unauthorized sharing of videos or images involving children, the privacy agency said, not only violates privacy rights but it may also lead to serious psychological and social consequences.

“If you encounter the video online, please report it to the platform administrators immediately. Most social media and video-sharing platforms have mechanisms in place to address and remove content that violates privacy standards,” it said.

“Furthermore, we call upon healthcare providers to diligently remind parents and guardians taking pictures and videos of healthcare practices/operations on the importance of responsible social media usage,” the NPC said.

“The privacy and dignity of our children must be safeguarded at all costs. Let us uphold our responsibility in maintaining a safe and respectful online environment for everyone.”