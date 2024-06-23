AI smartphone realme GT 6 debuts globally

Smartphone maker realme held last Thursday, June 20, the global launch for the GT 6, the latest model for its premium GT series of smartphones.

Chase Xu, vice president of realme and president of realme global marketing, led the launch that was broadcast live from Milan, Italy.

Xu introduced the realme Next AI which was integrated into the realme GT 6, and would also be developed for future models.

The AI augmentation offers assistance in imaging, efficiency, and personalization of the GT 6. Its AI smart removal allows users to remove certain items from their photos, while the AI Smart Image Matting extracts photo subjects.

The AI Smart Loop, on the other hand, allows users to long press a content or image, allowing them to share and navigate across different apps with a single fingertip.

Delving into the hardware, the GT 6 uses a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset, which scored over 1.5 million in the AnTuTu benchmark.

The processor is supported by 12GB of random access memory (RAM) and 512GB of storage. This combination makes it ideal for gaming, and was even tested with “PUBG” and “Call of Duty at 120 frames per second (fps).

Speaking of gaming, the GT 6’s 17.22cm (6.78 inch)-screen is capable of up to 6,000 Nits, with its ultra-bright 8T LTPO display, making the screen readable even under direct sunlight.

Meanwhile, the AI Eye Protection gives up to 2160Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) to reduce eye strain when in low light.

The curved screen uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which protects the display from scratches and drop damage, while the AI Protective Film Touch gives increased touch sensitivity, even on the edges.

It uses a 5500mAh battery, with 120w charging, to power its components. The GT 6 boasts an 18-minute full charge rate, and could reach a 10% charge with a mere three minutes.

The Dual VC Cooling System also prevents overheating, that could keep the device to about 38°C, after an hour of gaming.

For capturing photos, the GT 6 features a 50MP Sony LYT808 OIS Camera for high quality images. It is augmented with the AI Night Vision Mode for clear shots even in little to no light.

The realme GT 6 retail price is set at P34,999, but buyers can check out the official realme shops in Lazada, Shopee and TikTok Shops for deals and discounts up to P5,000 off.