Ubisoft PH relocates office to BGC from Laguna

Ubisoft Philippines, the first high-level game development studio in the country, inaugurated on Thursday, June 21, its new office space at The Finance Center in BGC Taguig City.

The French-owned firm first opened its local office in 2018 at the Binan, Laguna campus of De La Salle University. However, top executives said they had a hard time maintaining and attracting talent due to its distant location, hence the decision to move to BGC.

During the opening, industry professionals, media representatives, and gaming content creators were treated to Filipino food and games. They were also given a tour of the company’s new facility which occupied an entire floor.

Some highlights of the event included speeches from Ubisoft zone managing director Jean-Francois Valle and Ubisoft Philippine studio manager Chip Go.

“We are incredibly excited to show our new office space and open our doors to partners, media, and key members of the gaming community,” said Go.

“We’re proud of how far we’ve come, being able to co-develop 12 AAA games and 3 DLCs since we started, with our team recently celebrating the launch of Skull & Bones, and our upcoming game — Assassin’s Creed: Shadows that we also played a major part in.”

JP Tan, art director of Ubisoft Philippines, also shared the team’s inspiration for the new office space.

“We always say our ‘workplace is our playground.’ When we were designing our space, we wanted it to reflect our dedication to providing our team with an inspiring environment to create memorable gaming experiences,” said Tan, who is a pioneer employee of the company along with Go.

Tan said Ubisoft Philippines currently has around 120 employees, majority of whom are millennials. He said they intent to ramp up this number and is therefore asking interested individuals to apply for a job at the company.