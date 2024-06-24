Lenovo PH rolls out latest line-up of Legion gaming laptops

Legion, the gaming brand of Lenovo, debuted its next-generation line of laptops in the country on Friday, June 21, at the Rockwell Plant in Makati City.

To build a gaming brand with an ecosystem tailored to the gaming community, the company said it has fostered the Legion Community across different social media platforms and engaged key opinion leaders to improve and develop the new Lenovo Legion Gen 9 series.

For beginner gamers, or anyone looking for a budget gaming laptop with more capabilities than the usual working computer, the brand is touting the Lenovo LOQ Gen 9 laptops.

For a more immersed gaming experience, on the other hand, the company has the Legion 5i and Legion 7i.

For a competitive level of gaming, Lenovo said it has the Legion Pro 5i, Legion Pro 7i, and the Lenovo 9i.

All models feature the Lenovo LA AI Core Chip, a dedicated AI chip integrated into the motherboards.

Aside from automations and efficient processing, it also features the LA AI Core Smart FPS, which gives dynamic tuning of processing power between the processor and Graphic Processing Unit (GPU), for crisp images and higher frames per second (fps).

The new Lenovo Legion Gen 9 series use Intel Core 14th Gen HX Series processors, while the Lenovo LOQ Gen 9 series use Intel Core 13th Gen processors. These processors are equipped with special features such as:

Intel Extreme Tuning Utility

Intel Speed Optimizer

Intel Extreme Memory Profile (XMP)

Intel Thermal Velocity Boost

The programs allow the users to tweak the processor’s performance, to suit the task, or accommodate the best graphic settings of a game.

Aside from the highly capable processors, Lenovo Legion also equipped the Gen 9 with the Nvidia Geforce RTX series of GPUs.

To leverage the high graphic processing, the laptops use 15.6″ WQHD (2560×1440) or 16″ WQXGA (2560×1600) resolution screens. The Legion 9i even features a Mini-LED display with a resolution of 3200×2000.

To handle the heat generated by these high-performance components, Lenovo developed its proprietary ColdFront HyperChamber cooling system. This would increase performance, while keeping the temperature and noise down.

The ColdFront HyperChamber also makes it possible to keep the laptop’s profile thin, and keep the weight light, without sacrificing cooling efficiency.

The starting prices of the Lenovo Legion and Lenovo LOQ Gen 9 devices are as follows:

Lenovo LOQ – P51,995

Legion 5i – P114,995

Legion 7i – P129,995

Legion Pro 5i – P143,995

Legion Pro 7i – P219,995

Legion 9i – P354,995

Lenovo Legion also offers similar specs in CPU format, with the Lenovo LOQ Tower, Legion 5i Tower, and Legion 7i Tower. A 3-month Xbox Game Pass comes with every purchase of any device.