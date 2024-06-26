DICT rolls out program to harness data for national, local dev’t

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has launched its new campaign called Data for Development (D4D) aimed at harnessing opportunities related to data-driven governance and sustainable development in the country.

The program was formally unveiled by DICT undersecretary Jocelle Batapa-Sigue during the Internet of Things (IoT) Conference 2024 held on June 25 at the Podium mall in Pasig City.

Batapa-Sigue said the initiative seeks to “leverage public data and government data for effective and prompt solutions, as response to the needs of the citizens.”

The combination of IoT and D4D, she said, would provide transparency and trust in how the government handles resource allocations, projects, and accountabilities. These would also allow for immediate, and accurate, data collection, Batapa-Sigue said..

However, the DICT official acknowledged the difficulties in the endeavor and would need to first address policies on data governance, security, and privacy to gain the public’s trust.

She said the government would also need to promote data literacy among the public, as well as among the LGU, to create a data analytics and visualization portal of the country.

Batapa-Sigue said that a digitally transformed country will not happen overnight but “with the start of this campaign, we would be moving towards the right direction.”

She concluded her session by saying that the D4D program will put “data to good use while IoT will lead to a well-connected Philippines”.

Also during the event, tech firm Packetworx showcased its IoT and emerging technologies meant urban planning. It featured the Noise Pollution Sensors and Smart Energy Solution it deployed in Makati, as well as the Rainfall and Water Level Solutions in Naga City.

Packetworx also featured its long range wide area network (LoRaWAN), which allows up to 10km range of connectivity for better business solutions.

The packetHACKS competition was won by LIKAS, a learning-based weather monitoring, early-warning system, and evacuation routing program designed for the City of Bacoor

Aside from the IoT Conference, the event also featured packetHACKS, a national competition for tech enthusiasts around the country to show their technological capabilities and innovations.

Currently in their second year, the competition has engaged over 800 participants, and features several challenges to choose from. The challenges this year focused on infrastructure, community, urban operations, or mobility.

The competitors deployed and integrated physical sensors for the specific challenge they chose to solve. These were then judged based on innovation, business impact, sustainability, and quality

The 14 finalists presented their tech innovations, ranging from QR code operated locker boxes to health monitoring devices.

The top prize ultimately went to LIKAS, a learning-based weather monitoring, early-warning system, and evacuation routing program designed for the City of Bacoor, with great potential for nationwide application.