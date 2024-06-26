PH Digital Infrastructure Project gets P16.1-B funding from World Bank

The Philippine Digital Infrastructure Project (PDIP) has secured funding assistance of P16.1 billion from the World Bank following its approval by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

NEDA secretary Arsenio Balisacan has expressed optimism that the PDIP is set to enhance the country’s broadband connectivity and bring high-speed Internet connection even in disadvantaged areas, augment digital infrastructure to bridge the digital divide, stimulate private sector investments, strengthen cybersecurity capacity and protect critical information infrastructure.

The project, which is anchored on the National Broadband Program, a flagship initiative of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), involves the construction of a public broadband infrastructure network.

The network comprises five major components — backbone network, middle-mile network, access network (last-mile), network security, and project management support.

Balisacan, who also serves as the NEDA board vice chairperson, highlighted the transformative potential of the project.

“Broadband services have already opened up numerous opportunities for Filipinos, from work-from-home arrangements to digital access to critical public and private services, including the latest technological tools such as artificial intelligence,” said Balisacan.

He stressed that the project would enable more Filipinos to connect to markets and networks, spurring economic development.