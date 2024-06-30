PHOTO | NGA 911 inaugurates PH head office

Don Ferguson, founder and CEO of Next Generation Advanced (NGA) 911, together with NGA 911 Philippines president Ishka Villacisneros-Tusjakova and country manager Robert Llaguno, led the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the recent inauguration of the NGA 911 head office in Quezon City.

NGA 911, which provides access to emergency response through cloud-based telecommunications, has already begun to modernize LGUs, starting with Morong in Rizal. Cebu City, Cagayan de Oro City, and Alaminos, Pangasinan are next in line for activation, with other LGUs in the pipeline.

Ferguson is a leading innovator in the adoption of Next Generation 911 in the US with over 30 years of technology experience in the deployment of large scale, mission-critical systems. He is also the holder of several emergency call routing and services patents.

He served in the technology and innovation team of US president Barack Obama tasked to modernize public safety communications.

NGA 911’s cutting edge technology would bring the Philippines up to first world standards of emergency response when adopted by LGUs.