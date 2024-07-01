Newest Apple reseller Digimap opens 7th store in Gateway mall

Digimap, the newest Apple authorized reseller in the country, opened last June 26 its seventh branch in the new Gateway 2 mall at the Araneta City in Cubao.

Originally from Indonesia where it has over 50 stores, Digimap comes to the Philippines and operates under Mapple Philippines Inc., a sister company to MAP Active Philippines. This retail family also includes Footlocker, Planet Sports, New Balance, Converse, Skechers, FitFlop, Hoka and Teva.

The store inauguration featured speeches from Digimap director Anton Gonzalez, country general manager Gerald Senolos, and Marketing Head Jill Baysa.

Digimap training manager Kristoff Wendt also led the Play Day Session, where the Digimap “superstars” demonstrated the features and capabilities of Apple gadgets.

Play Day Sessions are available at Digimap on Saturdays and Sunday, from 2pm to 5pm. Customers can also schedule a session through the branch.

Aside from the Gateway branch, Digimap is also opening branches in Robinson Lipa, Robinson North Tacloban, Robinson Tagum, and Robinson Roxas, by June 30. This will Digimap a total 11 branches even before the company celebrates its first anniversary.